Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.49%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,926,000 after purchasing an additional 889,771 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

