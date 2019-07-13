GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £130.88 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,636 ($21.38) per share, for a total transaction of £130.88 ($171.02).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £110.95 ($144.98).

On Friday, May 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,512 ($19.76) per share, for a total transaction of £136.08 ($177.81).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,623.80 ($21.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,584.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,651 ($21.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.88 ($20.07).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

