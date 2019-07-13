Gillian Swaby Purchases 48,337 Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) Stock

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) insider Gillian Swaby purchased 48,337 shares of Deep Yellow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$14,984.47 ($10,627.28).

Shares of Deep Yellow stock opened at A$0.35 ($0.25) on Friday. Deep Yellow Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.58 ($0.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.33. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in Reptile project, which covers an area of 1,131 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 253 km2.

