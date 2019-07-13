Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 217,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 37,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

GNPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Genprex in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genprex Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

