General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $218.00 at Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.82. General Dynamics has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

