Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $143.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 36.11, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

