Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (NASDAQ:TLSNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fusion Telecommunications International does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Telecommunications International 0 1 0 0 2.00 TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00

Fusion Telecommunications International presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,193.10%. Given Fusion Telecommunications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fusion Telecommunications International is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Fusion Telecommunications International has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Telecommunications International $150.53 million 0.03 -$14.01 million ($1.09) -0.05 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.14 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Telecommunications International.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Telecommunications International and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Telecommunications International -13.27% N/A -9.99% TELIA Co A B/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Fusion Telecommunications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Fusion Telecommunications International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc. provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security. The company serves associations, governments, contact centers, and healthcare and legal industries. Fusion Connect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

