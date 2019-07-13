Fulton Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FULT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,653,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 753,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 199,091 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

