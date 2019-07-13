Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

FLNT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

