Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Up 48.7% in June

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the May 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.57. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

