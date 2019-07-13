Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 549.07% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 4,012 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,352.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,512 shares of company stock valued at $226,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

