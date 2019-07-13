Financial Contrast: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.31% 5.09% 0.34% GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.67 $2.79 billion N/A N/A GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $6.80 billion 2.38 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.