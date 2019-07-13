Financial Contrast: DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) & Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DISH Network and Roku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $13.62 billion 1.44 $1.58 billion $3.00 13.96 Roku $742.51 million 15.65 -$8.86 million ($0.08) -1,280.88

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 11.59% 18.42% 5.07% Roku -1.47% -4.60% -2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DISH Network and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 2 8 4 0 2.14 Roku 2 7 7 0 2.31

DISH Network presently has a consensus price target of $38.08, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Roku has a consensus price target of $82.36, suggesting a potential downside of 19.63%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Roku.

Summary

DISH Network beats Roku on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and TV shows through TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides satellite and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2018, it had 12.322 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, brand sponsorships, and audience marketplace program; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

