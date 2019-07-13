Financial Comparison: FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) versus Banco Santander-Chile (OTCMKTS:BSAC)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander-Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander-Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 1.85 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile $3.84 billion 3.69 $952.53 million $1.80 16.70

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.99% 8.08% 0.90% Banco Santander-Chile 22.18% 17.02% 1.41%

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 380 branches, which include 266 under the Santander brand name, 46 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 21 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 910 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.