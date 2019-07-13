Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,771,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,470 shares of company stock worth $11,485,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

