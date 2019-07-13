Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMAO. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 2nd quarter worth $4,808,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

