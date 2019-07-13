Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and forty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of FB traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.87. 15,287,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927,109. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,116,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,980 shares of company stock worth $110,214,062 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

