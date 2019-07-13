Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $252.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $201.09 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.75.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total value of $259,914.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,743.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,411,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

