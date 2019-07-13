Etherparty Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $476,900.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00276003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.01350856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00124589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,869,578 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ACX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.