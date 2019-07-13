Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of ERYP opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

