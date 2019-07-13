EQT Co. (EQT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

EQT stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 13,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

