Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 39,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and a P/E ratio of 0.22.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

