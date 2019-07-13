Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.81.

EXK stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

