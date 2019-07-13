Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

EDN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of EDN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.47. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 286.5% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 122,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

