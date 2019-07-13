Edwin J. Hill Sells 4,792 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KMX opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $83,206,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

