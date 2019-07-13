Edwin J. Hill Sells 4,792 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KMX opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $89.37.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $83,206,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the period.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
