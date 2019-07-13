Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 190.84% and a negative net margin of 1,156.11%. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 32,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $147,558.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 577,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 514,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,544,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 402,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

