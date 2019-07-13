DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $198.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

DXPE opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.87 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 345.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 674.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

