Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,628,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 30th total of 8,975,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $391,817.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $284,066.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,737,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,611,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,796 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3,423.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,300,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.40. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

