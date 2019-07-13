Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.78

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and traded as low as $41.06. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 15,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $224.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 424,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.