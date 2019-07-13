Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

UFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

