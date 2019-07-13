Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

DIN stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.37. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.14.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.96 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $35,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,151.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 157,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

