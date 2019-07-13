Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.63. Diageo has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

