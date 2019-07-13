Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.00.
NYSE:DEO opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.63. Diageo has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
