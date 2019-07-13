DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Director Sells $154,448.00 in Stock

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $154,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. DHI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 212.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 168,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

