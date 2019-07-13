CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

