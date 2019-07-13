Cross River Capital Management Purchases 5,118 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,873.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cross River Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Francesca's alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cross River Capital Management purchased 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 25,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Cross River Capital Management purchased 175,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 78,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Cross River Capital Management acquired 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

Shares of FRAN opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $119.31 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 11.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Francesca’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 14,059.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 79,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Francesca’s by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.