Critical Survey: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) versus Summer Energy (NYSE:SUME)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Summer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.45 $212.00 million $2.37 23.00 Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.41 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portland General Electric and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 4 0 0 1.80 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Summer Energy does not pay a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 10.67% 8.84% 2.77% Summer Energy -4.59% -53.22% -12.50%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Summer Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

