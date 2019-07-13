Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 280” Price Target for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 268.33 ($3.51).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 192.06 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 190.68 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.87.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,925 ($49,555.73). Also, insider Allison Kirkby bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($66,313.86). Insiders have bought a total of 1,528,789 shares of company stock worth $308,898,506 over the last 90 days.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

