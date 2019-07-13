Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.90.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.83 and a beta of 1.54. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 209,642 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth about $6,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.