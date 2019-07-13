Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €67.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.40 ($84.19).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €60.22 ($70.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.45. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52-week high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.