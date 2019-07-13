Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €27.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Macquarie set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut shares of to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.00).

ETR:DRI opened at €30.66 ($35.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.32. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €24.10 ($28.02) and a 52 week high of €52.90 ($61.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

