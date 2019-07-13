CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.31% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

