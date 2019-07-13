Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of CVTI stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 164.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 289.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.