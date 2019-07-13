Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $290.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.39.

COST opened at $279.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

