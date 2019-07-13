Contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -161.09% -45.03% -38.27% TrovaGene -3,540.91% -121.65% -91.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 6.07 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -3.59 TrovaGene $380,000.00 30.78 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.26

TrovaGene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.03, indicating a potential upside of 103.62%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 620.93%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats TrovaGene on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

