Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $67.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $280.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $288.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.64 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $293.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $98,227.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,697.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $286,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,138. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $9,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.91. 76,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

