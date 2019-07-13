Comparing Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) & Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vascular Biogenics and Perrigo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Perrigo 0 10 2 0 2.17

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Perrigo has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Perrigo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $580,000.00 84.13 -$20.46 million ($0.62) -2.19 Perrigo $4.73 billion 1.49 $131.00 million $4.55 11.38

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -2,724.02% -31.69% -27.41% Perrigo 2.43% 10.40% 5.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Perrigo pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vascular Biogenics does not pay a dividend. Perrigo pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perrigo has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Perrigo beats Vascular Biogenics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase III clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for Phase II clinical trials for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The company is also developing VB-111, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with various types of advanced metastatic cancer types, including thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and lung cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound for the control of chronic inflammatory disorders; and VB-600 that is in pre-clinical stage for targeting of MOSPD2 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

