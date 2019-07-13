Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $742.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.64. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $13,494,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

