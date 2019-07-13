Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $464,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $442,331.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 32.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

