Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $770,769.00 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01394708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00027641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00129442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

