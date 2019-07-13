Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

CLDR opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 39,526.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 324,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 323,328 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $8,782,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

